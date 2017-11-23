Love, terror and an evil curse in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House, featuring a live orchestra with more than 30 musicians, brings Swan Lake to The Hawth, Crawley, on Thursday, November 30 (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Julia Ignatowa said: “It is a tragic and dramatic romance with exquisite dancing. Some 135 years ago audiences heard the Swan Lake music by the great Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky for the very first time. From that moment on, the world of ballet would never be the same again.

“Swan Lake is a tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so closely one can easily be mistaken for the other. It is the compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse.

“Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated. Will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

“From the impressive splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale has it all. Swan Lake captures, like no other, the full range of human emotions – from hope to despair, from terror to tenderness, from melancholy to ecstasy.”

Producer Alexej Ignatow, of Amande Concerts Ltd, who has co-ordinated the UK tour, said: “With extensive national tours that get our productions seen the length and breadth of the country, we are able to offer national audiences in various theatres an unforgettable experience at a fraction of the price, all without sacrificing quality.”

Tickets £34.50 (discounts £32.50, groups of ten or more £29.50). Call 01293 553636.

