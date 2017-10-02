Get inside the minds of top thriller writers in Ditchling

Three of the UK’s leading psychological thriller writers will be appearing at The Book Lovers’ Supper Club on Thursday, October 5, at The Barn in Ditchling.

Julia Crouch (the Queen of ‘Domestic Noir’) Ruth Ware and Colette McBeth, who all live in Sussex, will be revealing the secrets of their trade and how they come up with their gripping, twisted plots.

Colette McBeth

All three have received rave reviews for their latest novels, and two of Ruth Ware’s novels have been optioned for film by Reese Witherspoon.

Tickets include a mouthwatering seasonal supper created by Tina Horvath at Cantina Brighton, and a free glass of wine.

Doors open at 6.45pm (not before).

The Barn is in Lodge Hill Lane, Ditchling.

Julia Crouch. Picture by Adam Bronkhost, www.adambronkhorst.com

Tickets cost £26 from tabl.com (to include part of booking fee) or £25 from Ditchling Post Office.

To find out more log on to www.facebook.com/BookLoversSupperClub.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.