Dads! Your chance to dance wiithout ridicule!

Worthing is hosting “the funkiest Father’s Day ever” – a festival where dads can dance without fear of ridicule, promises organiser Dan Flanagan.

Dan is promising a three-hour, family-friendly music event to prove that dads really can dance – and that Worthing is a fantastic town to raise a family in. The event takes place at St Paul’s Art Centre in Worthing on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18. “The family-friendly festival called TotRockinBeats takes place at St Paul’s in Chapel Road from 4 pm until 7 pm. It will feature a stellar line-up of DJs, soft play, craft, Lego and a ten-piece live funk band, to lead the crowd in a medley of classic hits. “Since its launch last June, TotRockinBeats has engaged over 3,000 mums, dads and toddlers and is now recognised as one of the foremost family-friendly festivals in Sussex after taking both Worthing and Lewes by storm. “The three-hour festival provides an opportunity for families to experience a wide range of high-quality arts and music in a safe environment, and unlike other similar festivals they ensure that all children’s entertainment is included in the ticket price.” The concept was created by Dan, who describes himself as “journalist, part-time revolutionary and dad of one”, all with the aim to “bring together the best of the credibility and freedom of the summer music festival and condense it in an easy, affordable, weather- and toddler-proof experience. Worthing resident Dan, aged 42, said: “Twelve months ago I had an idea to put on an event so I could scratch an itch and create something. Now, we are six events in and TotRockinBeats is now my full-time job. I absolutely love what I do, Worthing is most definitely buzzing and I aim to make TotRockinBeats part of the growing community. “I love going to music festivals, but it can work out very expensive and you are a slave to the weather. With TotRockinBeats it eliminates all of this. We jam-pack a wealth of entertainment into three hours, just enough time to keep toddlers engaged and the price affordable as under-threes are free. Activities include a show by live ten-piece Funk and Breaks band, The Impellers playing a huge medley of classics hits in their last ever show; the legendary Stick It On DJ crew giving dads and their kids the chance to battle; a huge dedicated soft play area; a pop-up Lego play den to keep dads building; an outdoor baby-friendly feeding area run by Worthing Sling Library; a live art installation to take part in, a fully-stocked bar and so, so much more. “DJs, including TRB regulars DiscoScratch and Stick It On, will play a mix of old school indie, hip-hop and 80s/90s anthems ensuring that families get a chance to hit the dance floor in style.” 34-year-old, dad of one, Shoreham based-blogger and TotRockinBeats regular, Dave Taylor, said: “Everywhere you look there are the happy faces of toddlers, babies, small kids and their parents and for the first time in ages, it felt like being a part of something. You can sometimes feel like you are losing touch as a young parent not being able to get out and about in the evening like you used to but all of that was forgotten. I have raved in loads of venues and festivals back in the day, and the one common thing at any of those events was a feeling of cohesion and community among everyone that attended who all had something in common; at TotRockinBeats that something in common was being a parent and that felt good!” Tickets via DontBelieveTheHype.Biz.

