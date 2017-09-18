Cressida Cowell and her South Downs inspiration

One of the most eagerly-awaited children’s book of 2017, The Wizards Of Once publishes in September, launching a brand-new series by Cressida Cowell, author-illustrator of the eight-million-copy-selling How to Train Your Dragon series.

The Hayling Island Bookshop has been selected to run one of Cressida’ launch tour events.

Events manager Colin Telford said: “The evening event will take place at the David Russell Theatre, Portsmouth Grammar School, High Street, Old Portsmouth on September 26 starting at 5pm. The new book is suitable for children aged eight-12.”

Cressida said: “So much of my newest series, The Wizards of Once, is inspired by the magical landscapes of the South Downs, so I’m absolutely delighted to be able to visit Portsmouth with the Hayling Island Bookshop and talk to readers directly. I’ve been sending the filmmakers at DreamWorks (who are adapting the book) photos of me as a small child in landscapes such as Trundle Hill and Kingley Vale.

“In my talk, I’ll also be giving writing and reading tips, talking about my childhood on an uninhabited Scottish Island and giving behind-the-scenes details about the third How to Train Your Dragon film. The final How To Train My Dragon film is due out in 2019 with the film of the new Wizards book scheduled for 2021.”

Colin added: “Each £12.99 ticket entitles the attendee to one copy of the new book and hear Cressida talk about her new series.Cressida will hold a book-signing after her talk. Ticket-holders will also receive a poster. A selection of Cressida’s other books will be available to purchase, with cash, at the event venue which will also be signed by her if time permits.

“Book tickets by calling The Hayling Island Bookshop on 02392 466620. Children must be accompanied by an adult at this event. There is no charge for the accompanying adult.”

