Contemporary dance at Horsham

You can find out what contemporary dance is all about at Horsham’s Capitol this summer.

Chantry Dance Company are hosting a free, fun and informative talk and dance demonstration in the studio on Wednesday, July 19 (7pm).

Contemporary Dance Demystified shows how this artform can be entertaining and accessible to everyone with the help of two of the UK’s top dancers.

Chantry Dance’s artistic directors Paul Chantry and Rae Piper have choreographed stage shows like Gangsta Granny and Horrible Histories.

They are experienced professionals, having danced at London’s Royal Opera House, Sadler’s Wells and in the West End.

This event will reveal where contemporary dance came from and how it evolved into what it is today.

The demonstrations aim to illustrate the differences between contemporary dance, classical ballet and modern theatre dance.

The show is suitable for ages 7-plus, and is particularly suitable for schools, dance groups, and students studying dance GCSE, A-Level or degree.

Seats must be reserved in advance. Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com. To find out more visit www.chantrydancecompany.org.