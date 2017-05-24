Adur Valley Beer Walk launches

The first Adur Valley Beer Walk will be a trail of two breweries - taking in eight pubs en route.

Brighton and South Downs CAMRA, which supports small breweries and pubs, will launch the walk on Saturday and anyone can join in.

Adrian Towler, social secretary, said: “It is not a guided walk, more a gentle stroll between two breweries, with suggested routes via eight pubs in Bramber and Steyning.

“The walk is based on an idea from Ballards Brewery in West Sussex. Many years ago, they launched a beer walk on the first Sunday in December, from the brewery to various local pubs.

“It has now become an annual institution with revellers travelling from far and wide, but of course the winter weather can be a bit challenging.

“With several breweries now in the Adur Valley, with a river and some lovely footpaths in between, which shouldn’t be too muddy in May, a summer beer walk has been planned.

“If this is popular, it could become part of the Steyning Festival which takes place next year.”

Adur Brewery in Steyning and Riverside Brewery in Upper Beeding will be open from midday to 6pm.

Walkers can follow footpaths and country roads between the two. Alternatively, the No. 2 bus stops right outside Riverside Brewery, in Beeding Court Business Park, just before The Rising Sun pub, and at Steyning Clock Tower, in High Street, just a short walk from Mouse Lane, which leads to Adur Brewery. The last bus back to Shoreham is 11.15pm.

Recommended footpaths and map are on a leaflet at the breweries and the pubs or at www.brightoncamra.org.uk.