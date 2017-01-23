Try out 12 different simulated sports under one roof with Sports Sim

A new business in Crawley will allow customers to try out 12 different sports under one roof.

Sports Sim, in Finlay Court, Commonwealth Drive, was set up by owners Frederick Duff and Steve Thomas.

And within Sports Sim you can try golf, football, American football, Rugby Union, Rugby League, shooting, F1 racing, tennis, ice hockey, field hockey, gaelic football and Aussie Rules Football.

There are golf simulators in the local area but Sports Sim is unique.

Mr Thomas, who lives in Crawlley, saoid: “ I was looking at a golf simulator attached to a local golf course but when I enquired about it, they introduced the sports side of it and said golf was about 25% of the market and that other sports were taking off. There’s only one other in the country, which is up north and I thought with football, rugby and things like that, I started to look into it a bit more.

“I realised there was nothing in this area. You do have something in Horley with the golf and F1 racing but our racing is much more fun. The shooting adds another dimension to it. It’s something new and hopefully something exciting for this area.”

There is one big bay with a huge screen which you hit the golf balls at or kick or throw balls at. The screen measures the speed, accuracy, direction of the ball and gives you feedback.

On the smaller screen, you have the shooting and the F1 driving.

Mr Thomas has been impressed with the accuracy. He said: “We are still testing, certainly with the golf it’s very accurate. The football and rugby still needs testing but there are tweaks where you can boost.

“If a player feels they have hit it further than the computer says they have, you can tweak it and increase the reality.”

Sports Sim is set up to host corporate days, stag dos, hen parties, kids parties and lessons.

And they have Cottesmore Golf Club pro Steve Grouwstra on board to give those lessons.

Sports Sim has an Open Day tomorrow (Thursday) before it officially opens on Friday, January 27.

Visit www.sportssim.co.uk or call 01293 562462 for more information.