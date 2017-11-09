Unbeaten records on the line but Pulborough Colts see out testing finish

An unbeaten record was to be lost on Sunday as Guernsey made the early start to fly into Gatwick and down to sunny Pulborough for their third game of the Sussex Colts Premier League season.

Pulborough started well playing down the slope keeping possession for the first few minutes recycling the ball and testing the Guernsey defence.

Winger Sam Davies sprinted for the right-hand corner and was tackled illegally as he dived in for the score and the referee awarded a penalty try on four minutes.

Pulborough came again from the restart and after good work by the forwards, scrum-half Ben O’Shea darted over from close range to score which was converted by Joel Baker to give a 14-0 lead.

Guernsey then started to put some phases of play together and made good ground into the Pulborough half scoring a converted try on 12 minutes to bring the scores back to 14-7.

The visitors exerted more pressure but a dropped ball and hack down field allowed James Foulsham to show his pace and beat the covering defence to the ball to score a try from 80 metres out, again converted by Baker.

Guernsey were awarded a penalty on 22 minutes which was converted to bring the score back to 21-10.

Pulborough then responded taking play into the Guernsey half and a break by Michael Aurhammer resulted in a try next to the posts converted by Baker on 27 minutes.

Guernsey started strongly in the second half and after 16 minutes managed to cross the Pulborough line with a converted try to bring the scores back to 28-17.

The hosts responded again with James Deng running hard from fly-half and scooting over and running behind the posts to make the conversion a formality for Baker.

However, Guernsey were from finished and threw everything at Pulborough. The pressure resulted in a yellow card for a Pulborough player for the last seven minutes. Guernsey scored another converted try on 28 minutes to close the gap to 35-24 and set up a grand-stand finish.

The whole Pulborough team defended valiantly late on and managed to move play into the Guernsey half for the last couple of minutes and see out the game.