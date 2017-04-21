Stocker up in arms with Bob Rogers Cup final date

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker is up in arms about the scheduling of this season’s Bob Rogers Cup final which doesn’t take place until next month.

The Green and Whites finished their London 3 South East season on April 8, but the final is not scheduled to take place now until the unusually late date of May 27.

Horsham are bidding to land the trophy for a fourth consecutive year.

But they face a six-week lay-off ahead of the final against Hove that takes place at East Grinstead Rugby Club on the final Saturday in May.

Stocker believes an uninterrupted period is important for players to recover from the rigours of the season.

He said: “This is ridiculous. It is being held six weeks after the end of the league.

“This is a contact sport and we are supposed to be giving players a good break, but we won’t be as this will be eating into their time off between the end of the season and the following pre-season.”