Stocker’s stark win warning for his players

Horsham head coach Nick Stocker will warn his players that nothing less than victory will be acceptable this weekend.

The Green and Whites return to action after a week off with a Sussex derby against bottom of the league Crowborough.

Horsham, who are comfortably midtable, go into the game on the back of two heavy defeats and having lost four or their last six.

And while they are well clear of the relegation battle at the bottom, Stocker believes that this local derby has become a must-win game after recent performances.

He also fears their visitors, who are 11 points adrift at the foot of the table will be fired up and desperate to put one over on his side.

Stocker said: “As far as Crowborough are concerned they are having a torrid season, but they have secured a good win away against Deal.

“They are young like ourselves, and they will be keen to do a number on us. For us, we should win but actually it’s quite simple now, we absolutely have to win.

“You can rest assured that the guys know that, and I will be making it unequivocally clear that it is a must-win scenario on Saturday against Crowborough.”

The East Sussex side have managed just one win from their 14 games this season - that came against third-from-bottom Deal & Betteshanger in January. Kick-off at Hammerpond Road is 2.30pm.