Pulborough left out in the cold but game is not on ice for long

Pulborough were left out in the cold on Saturday as their London 3 South East clash away to Gillingham Anchorians was postponed owing to a frozen pitch.

The Freelands side were hoping to continue where they left off the previous week as they got back in action after the Christmas break with a polished performance.

DM17147a.jpg. Rugby: Pulborough v Aylesford Bulls. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170701-183132008

A comprehensive 41-13 victory over Aylesford Bulls saw the second-placed side keep up their title chase.

But Saturday’s trip to Kent fell foul of the weather, much to the frustrations of the away side. The clash, however, has been quickly rearranged and slotted in perfectly to this coming Saturday with both teams having a planned free week.

Pulborough captain Simon Burfiend said: “There was some frustration around Saturday’s game being called off. Especially as every other game in the league was played.

“To be fair to Gillingham they did raise the concerns about their frozen pitch in the week and were in touch early morning to let us know that the pitch would not be playable.

“We had a great session on Tuesday night and are heading to Gillingham with a strong side.”

Another positive is two new additions to the club, with back-row Lewis Morton and hooker Gareth Nicholls joining.

Burfiend added: “We have two new signings over the Christmas break so it’s given them a bit more time to settle in and learn our structure before the rearranged game at Gillingham.

“Lewis has joined after just finishing A-levels at Seaford College. He has represented his county age groups for a few years and will add some more energy and bulk to the back row.

“Gareth had a season out last year and has joined us from Chichester. Being a front row player, and having played a high level he is an extremely welcome addition to the club.”

