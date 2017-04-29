Grant of £12,500 will boost rugby club changing room project

A £12,500 grant from West Sussex County Council has assisted with the funding of a new changing room block, currently being built at Horsham Rugby Club.

A commemorative plaque was handed to the club to mark the donation by

Brad Watson, a distinguished West Sussex County Councillor and Chairman of the Horsham Conservative Association.

He has after 32 years as an elected member, decided not to seek re-election in the upcoming West Sussex County Council elections next month.

Horsham Rugby Club vice chairman and commercial manger Richard Ordidge said:“We are delighted to receive this funding support. It will help as part of a continued drive to improve our facilities and maintain our position as the premier rugby club in north Sussex.

“The investment will improve the quality of the rugby experience and encourage more players to enjoy the game. Furthermore it provides a resource for use by the local community.”

The completion of the new build is set for August 2017.