Chris’s Hospital pupil Anyanwu following in Launchbury’s footsteps

Following in the footsteps of former Christ Hospital pupil Joe Launchbury, current Year 11 pupil Lennox Anyanwu has been selected in the starting XV to represent England under-16s against Wales on Sunday.

While most were enjoying a well-earned rest over the Easter holidays, Christ Hospital pupils Lennox Anyanwu and Matthew Attalah represented Harlequins in the RFU Academies under-16 festival at Wellington College.

The matches are used as a final selection for the England under-16s team.

Both boys represented the school well with Attalah scoring a spectacular try against Wasps. Lennox impressed throughout the week and has received the news that he will represent England.

Dave Messenger, director of sport at Christ Hospital, said: “It is tremendous to see Lennox’s years of effort rewarded with selection for the England 16 Group.

“It is also testimony to the coaching and guidance he has received from former Christ Hospital director of rugby Andy Turner and our current director of rugby Ian Davies.

“Without doubt Lennox is a role model for other pupils and it is fitting that as the first recipient of the Christ’s Hospital Joe Launchbury rugby scholarship, he, like Joe, will be representing his country.”

Lennox was over the moon when he received a message from Launchbury to wish him luck for this Sunday’s match.

The England international, from Barns Green, wrote: “Lennox, good luck for this weekend’s game against Wales.

“It is just reward for all your hard work and talent. It’s a fantastic opportunity for you to play with and against the best players of your age group and test yourself.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of all Old Blues (former CH pupils) when I say I wish you all the best for the game and hope it’s the first of many. Make sure you enjoy it.”