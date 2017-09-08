Nominations Set to Open for Annual Sports Awards

Active Sussex is set to launch nominations for the annual Sussex Sports Awards that recognise and celebrate the achievements of the county’s sports stars and athletes, coaches, teams and volunteers.

The County Sports Partnership is inviting the Sussex public to nominate the people that go the extra mile to help others, young or old, reach their goals.



They might run a hockey team that has come together to record an outstanding achievement, help the older generation fall in love with cycling or use swimming to get disabled children active. It could be a selfless volunteer who gives up their time, going above and beyond for their community, or someone who washes kits to make sure players look their best each game day.



The annual Sussex Sports Awards, now in its 15th year, is the chance to celebrate what they do and give them the recognition they deserve.



Sadie Mason, Active Sussex CEO said: “While we may often see our elite heroes on TV and podiums, we hear much less about the people behind the scenes keeping grassroots sport alive week in, week out. The Sussex Sports Awards is the high-profile event in the Sussex sporting calendar, and we very much look forward to recognising and rewarding those people that make sport happen in the county.”



The black-tie event will welcome many a special guest – to be announced at the official launch on Thursday 14 September 2017, at the Active Sussex Annual Conference.



Nominations for this year’s awards will open at 9am on Thursday 14 September 2017 and close at 12pm (noon) on Friday 13 October 2017.



Nominations can be made via the Active Sussex website, www.activesussex.org from 9am on Thursday 14 September 2017.



Following a week of judging, the shortlisted finalists will be announced on Friday 20 October 2017 and invited to attend the ceremony on Friday 17 November 2017, where the winners will be announced.



Nominate the athletes, coaches and volunteers who you believe are most deserving of an award!