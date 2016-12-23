Will Palmer sets his sights on Eurocup title charge

After a successful first Formula Renault season in which he scored his maiden victory in European racing, R-Ace GP team driver Will Palmer has set his sets on the Eurocup title.

The 2015 BRDC Formula 4 Champion enjoyed a promising 2016 season as he raced in both the Eurocup and Northern European Cup Formula Renault 2.0 championships.

Will Palmer #14 R-Ace GP at Circuit Spa-Francorchamps, September 2016.

Last year’s McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner took his first victory on the continent at the season-ending Eurocup meeting at Estoril in Portugal, and that secured him a top-three rookie finish, and seventh overall, in the highly competitive category.

The 19-year-old also scored three overall podiums in the Northern European Cup, but for 2017 the BRDC SuperStar will focus on his Eurocup campaign.

Palmer said: “I’m delighted to be staying with R-Ace GP for a second season in Formula Renault Eurocup for 2017. I’ve learnt a huge amount in my first year racing in Europe, and after a strong end to the year as well as a very promising post season testing program, I’m very confident of fighting for the title next year.

“It is also exciting to see the Formula Renault Eurocup being expanded for next year. There will be 10 rounds which will include all European Formula One tracks, including Monaco once again which I am massively looking forward to already.

“There are also some new teams joining the series so I am sure it will be a very competitive year for the championship.”

Two drivers from the championship will join the Renault Sport Academy, which will give them access to resources provided by the Renault Sport Formula One Team and financial backing for their 2018 programme.

The calendar will also grow from seven rounds to 10 for 2017 and comprise 19 races, including a number of F1 venues.

Thibaut de Mérindol, principal of the R-Ace GP team, added: “After a promising 2016 season, I am very glad that he will be back with us at R-Ace GP and we can fight for the Eurocup Formula Renault titles in 2017.

“With 22 podiums and five wins scored in 2016, we are confident as a team that we can achieve even more in 2017 thanks to the amazing dedication of the people here and Will’s competitiveness.”