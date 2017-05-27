Three cheers for Infinity as they take Flite at new home

The past week has been an exciting one for Flitecrew Infinity Cheer as the club attended their first-ever competition and moved their home to Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre.

The club, which is another discipline of Flitecrew Trampoline Club, only launched the sport of cheerleading - an up-and-coming sport being recognised more and more across the UK, just over a year ago.

Flitecrew entered their first competition last weekend as 19 athletes travelled to Manchester for the UKCA Spring Championships - a national competition held at the Manchester Velodrome.

Kicking off the competition on Saturday were the younger children aged seven to 12 years old. Lily Ward, Isa Mitchell, Anna Mitchell, Kaira Rhymes, Halle Partridge, Jessica Robinson and Sofia Galasso competed in the cheerleading level one junior A category and they placed an amazing sixth place.

Next up were the older performers aged from 12 to 20 years old. Jordan Kennedy, Jessica Kennedy, Verity Bashford, Corinna Towler, Isabelle Andrews, Zoe Smither, Emma Redfern, Sophie Hilliard, Katherine Edinburgh, Jennifer Bull, Adison Austin and Anna Hughes competed in three categories and Flitecrew swept up, placing first in all three categories. The senior cheerleading level one, junior B group stunt and senior group stunt.

The parent supporters even walked away with a team spirit award, led by Christina Ward and Patricia Mitchell.

The following day on the Sunday, Jordan and Jess Kennedy, Austin, Hughes and Towler entered the senior pom dance in the highest category, and placed an amazing third with their Latin-themed routine.

Topping off what was an extraordinary weekend, male competitor 18-year-old Austin walked away winning the solo freestyle category, performing an explosive dance off.

Club manager Laurel Kennedy said: “We travelled with no expectation, it is brand new for us and we are loving the challenges. Our athletes performed amazingly and the judges complimented the choreography by our coaches Jordan and Jess Kennedy, Verity Bashford and Corinna Towler as being very creative, and how amazingly clean the routines were.

“We have an eye for detail with our trampoline, gymnastics and dance background, we put it all together to produce the routines we did. We have more competitions planned including competitions in Disneyland Paris next March. There are so many fun and exciting opportunities ahead.

“Last Wednesday, we held try outs at our new home and it was massively popular, it would seem Horsham is excited to embrace this new sport, and we are equally as thrilled to bring it to the town.”