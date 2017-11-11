Talbot triumphs as Horsham’s six strong men dominate Sussex competition

Horsham’s Paul Talbot clinched the Sussex Strongest Man 2017 title as the town’s six competitors dominated the event in Hastings.

Representing Horsham in the main event at the Inner Strength Gym were friends Talbot and Brett Miles, who stormed the 17-man competition finishing first and second place respectively in a close battle for the crown.

Paul Talbot

There was also a strong showing for Horsham in the novice category as former London Irish player Adam Halsey took second place with Brett’s brother Jordan Miles, Richard Owen, and Lewis Fisher also impressing in fourth, fifth and seventh place.

Former Horsham Rugby Club captain Talbot proved to be strongest on the day in what was a hard-fought contest with Brett Miles coming down to the final event of the five, the keg over yolk.

He said: “I’m really happy to be able to take the win. Brett is a very strong competitor and I knew I was going to have to be on top form to beat him.

“Fortunately I did beat him on the static events and came very close behind him on the moving events so overall it meant I got the victory.”

Brett Miles, from Kingsfold, proved a force in the competition with three runner-up finishes and a win in the last event to take second spot overall and relished the opportunity to compete against Paul.

He said: “It’s a great result for the pair of us, to train together and compete against each other in Sussex Strongest Man and come in at one and two was brilliant.

“I thought I almost got him, it was a battle right down to the last event but Paul was a few points ahead and did enough in the last event to win the title.”

Adam Halsey, 31, from Horsham, finished the novice event in a very impressive second place out of 20 entrants in his first strongman competition but wasn’t fully satisfied.

He said: “It was a great day and I’m happy I placed in my first competition but the sportsman in me thinks I could of got first. All the guys from Horsham put it a massive performance and I think we did the town proud.”

All are look to build on their results with Talbot aiming to compete at UK Strongest man in the future and Halsey targeting a move up to immediate events next year.