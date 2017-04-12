TABLE TENNIS: Crawley and Horsham juniors through to national Carter Cup finals

Crawley and Horsham Table Tennis League juniors Josh Bennett and George Hazell have begun the defence of the national Carter Cup.

Representing the league at Holy Trinity School in Gossops Green, Crawley against Bournemouth, Brighton, Haywards Heath and Wembley and Harrow Leagues, they won all matches 5-0 to qualify for the finals as group-winners.

George Hazell said: “We want to do the league proud, I started in division two of this league and worked my way up. It has helped my game a lot. Everyone is very supportive.”

Josh who joined the Premier league two seasons ago said: “It’s a great league, good quality games and very sociable, we enjoy playing in it and hope to bring the cup back again to Crawley & Horsham.”

With James Smith another top junior sat on the reserves bench the league’s team is certainly strong.

Hopes are high and fingers are crossed for a good result at the National Finals on June 18.

They will be joined at the finals by girls team Kate Cheer and Alice Hazell who automatically qualified straight through.