Sun shines as capacity entry turn out for annual Horsham 10k

A capacity entry of 500 runners were treated to sublime sunshine for the annual Horsham 10k on Sunday.

The Sussex Grand Prix event organised by local club Horsham Joggers once again proved an unrivalled success on the county running scene.

Despite the hot weather, there were 439 finishers on the two-lap, multi-terrain course that starts and finishes at Horsham Rugby Club.

The race was won by Brighton Phoenix athlete Max Dumbrell in 32min 57sec, closely followed by second-placed Andrew McCaskill in 33-44.

Horsham Tri Club’s Alex Smith was third in 36-04, while Horsham Jogger Richard Lee-Wright was the first the home clubman to finish; he was fourth in 36-39.

Steph White was the first female runner home as her time of 40-50 earnt her 20th-placed overall. Natalie McCreath (42-24) was the second female overall in 27th place, ahead of Linda Bacon (43-01) in 35th.

There was plenty of other entertainment on the day including the traditional junior fun run for under-16s.

Brian Rothe, 10, won the 1.2k race ahead of 11-year-old Reuben Marsden and Archie Turner, 10, who was third

It was also a poignant day for outgoing race director Paul Aylett, who is stepping down from his role after a successful five years.

He said: “It was a great day weather wise and the maximum 500 entry was full over two weeks ago. Everyone seemed to enjoy the day and this is reflected in the positive comments on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

“With Horsham Joggers’ Neil Boniface pulling out due to injury, the number one spot was left to Brighton Phoenix’s Max Dumbrell to lead the pack home. Eastbourne Rovers AC’s Natalie McReath was first lady home in 27th place.

“A total of 78 juniors completed the 1,200m fun run prior to the main event with Horsham Joggers own Ryan Rothe taking the boys’ race and Crawley AC’s Amy Mills for the girls.”

