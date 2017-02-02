Southwater JA edge sports hall athletics meeting as more than 150 children compete

More than 150 children from six schools participated in the Collyer’s Horsham Sports Hall Athletics Year 3 and 4 competition and provided a fantastic spectacle in the process.

As well as competing brilliantly the children created a superb atmosphere as they cheered for their teammates non-stop through the four hour duration of the event. It was primary school sport at its best.

As regards to the scoring, Southwater Junior Academy and Heron Way schools fought a monumental battle at the top of the standings. They together accumulated a total of 679 points, split 340 for one and 339 for the other.

As the final standings were announced at the presentation the whole audience was on tenterhooks as lead organiser Dave Ingram announcement that the Southwater crew had shaded it.

Southwater had lots of stars contributing to their success but team manager Paul Showell was particularly complimentary of the efforts of Year 3 speedster Sam Abrahart and Sofia Briego-Terry on the girls side of his team, another Year 3 first time outer and running starlet.

For Heron Way’s part, while the disappointment of their marginal defeat will take a bit of getting over they can take consolation from how lots of their athletes performed. Jake Bramwell is a quality sprinter in the making. Kiera Hill and Caitlin Milligan provided all round quality over both the track and field events.

In third place and another team to break the 300-point mark was Greenway for whom Alex Pinder and Imogen Cochrane impressed in the six-lap parlauf event while Nelson Bowldy won all four boys events he entered in the morning.

Arunside were next placed and mention was made of Eva Goin being an exceptional team member. Remi Scott-Boyle, another Year 3 debutant, also gave his all to the Arunside cause.

Shelley identified two runners for particular praise during their day. Nicole Claustres’ talents were more endurance based whilst Philip Tatum quality was more about speed.

North Heath made their indoor athletics debut as a school and whilst they brought up the rear in the placings, narrowly behind Shelley, they will now have got their bearings as a basis for improving at future events.

Amelia Collier exemplified the pluck which they competed with and Naima Hyder performed well in the sprints. Special mention to Jessica Morris taking part in the first sprint of the day. After the last rebound board turn she lost her footing and fell to the ground heavily. However, mindful of her duty to the team, she got straight back up to finish even though her trip meant her coming over the line last.