Smashing line-up for Eastbourne Tennis with seven of world's top 10 women in main draw

Seven of the world’s Top Ten WTA women players and a hatrick of British men will join the star studded player line up at this summer’s Aegon International Eastbourne.

The seaside grass courts of Devonshire Park will see the comeback of the ATP World Tour event for the first time in three years as world class women’s and men’s tennis returns to the south coast from June 23 to July 1.

Reigning French Open Champion Garbiñe Muguruza joins fellow Top Ten stars including British No.1 Johanna Konta, defending champion Dominika Cibulkova, former champions Caroline Wozniacki, Agnieszka Radwanska and Svetlana Kuznetsova, and world No. 3 Karolina Pliskova.

British stars Kyle Edmund, Aljaz Bedene and Dan Evans join a stellar men’s line up that includes two tims Eastbourne champion Feliciano Lopez, Richard Gasquet, and Wimbledon hero John Isner.

America’s Steve Johnson, the reigning Aegon Open Nottingham champion will also feature in a field that is led by top ranking Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas.

Gavin Fletcher, Tournament Director for the Aegon International Eastbourne, said: “We are delighted to name one of the strongest player fields in this tournament’s history. With seven of the world’s top ten women, there will be top level tennis on display and this will make for fantastic entertainment for fans. The return of the men to Eastbourne in 2017 has been hotly anticipated and we can’t wait to watch another fascinating draw to play out.

“2017 is an exciting year for the tournament, not only are we welcoming back the men, but this is the first year of our reinvestment programme with Eastbourne Borough Council that will transform Devonshire Park. We look forward to welcoming our fans once again for a world class nine days of sport.”

Now in its 43rd year, the Aegon International Eastbourne boasts Andy Roddick, Feliciano Lopez and Andreas Seppi among its former men’s champions, while Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert Justine Henin, and Kim Clijsters have all claimed the women’s title on the seaside lawns of Devonshire Park.

Staged from 23rd June to 1st July, the Aegon International is one of four world class British grass court events leading into The Championships, Wimbledon this summer. The men’s and women’s draws award a combined prize pool of more than €1.4 million.

The Top 10 main draw entrants for this year’s tournament include:

WTA

Karolina Pliskova (3)

Dominika Cibulkova (5)

Johanna Konta (6)

Garbiñe Muguruza (7)

Agnieszka Radwanska (9)

Svetlana Kuznetsova (8)

Caroline Wozniacki (10)

Kristina Mladenovic (14)

Elena Vesnina (15)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (17)

ATP

Pablo Cuevas (23)

John Isner (23)

Steve Johnson (25)

Gilles Muller (27)

Sam Querrey (28)

Mischa Zverev (32)

Feliciano Lopez (35)

Diego Schwartzman (39)

Bernard Tomic (40)

Ryan Harrison (42)

Kyle Edmund (53), Aljaz Bedene (55) and Dan Evans (56) are top the top British ranked men in the draw.

Tara McGregor-Woodhams, Head of Brand and Sponsorship, Aegon UK, commented: “The Aegon International Eastbourne is one of the jewels in the British tennis calendar. We are delighted to welcome back more amazing players in what is once again a very strong line up. Fans coming to Devonshire Park will see some incredible tennis action and savour what is a unique atmosphere in tennis.”

