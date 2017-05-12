Second RunWisborough swells in size and is another ‘huge success’

The second annual RunWisborough saw the event swell in size as more than 500 runners took part across the two distances.

The revised courses offered both a 5k and 10k distance starting and finishing on the picturesque village green and taking in the surrounding countryside.

RunWisborough 2017 start of the race

More than 1,200 people enjoyed the day, whether that be competing, watching or savouring the entertainment laid on in the establishing event.

Runners were blessed with cooler temperatures than the inaugural event last year, which produced new record times. There were 198 finishers in the 5k as Horsham Blue Star Harrier Bernie Spannagl retained his crown in a time of 16min 53sec.

He was again followed by Wisborough Green resident and Horsham Jogger Pete O’Connell in 18-04, ahead of third-placed Blue Star Harrier Johanna Spannagl, in third, with 19-05 - which also saw here as the first female home.

The 10k was won by Horsham Tri Club’s Alex Smith in 36-36, followed by second-placed Ewan Dunlop in 37-16 and Horsham Jogger Paul Oakley in 37-30, which took third place.

RunWisborough 2017 start of the colour race

Fay Cripps was the first female home in 41-17.

Organiser Michael Gadd said: “In total we had 556 entries and 506 finishes which was better than expected and an improvement on last year.

“We also had 180 colour runners in the children’s race and I think around 1,200 people out and about including runners and supporters on the day. It was really very successful and we have probably raised about £6,000 towards the new sports pavilion.

“The runners were also really pleased with the look of the new route, which was slightly revised from last year.

“I have to thank our sponsors as well - Airwave, Lynn Murray, Boz Holidays, Billingshurst Leisure Centre, Fishers Farm, Wisborough Green Village Stores and the Three Crowns - as well as other local individuals, the marshals and all those who helped out, they made it a huge success once again.”

For full results and photos, visit www.runwisborough.co.uk. Next year’s race is set for Sunday, May 6.