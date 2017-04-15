Second annual boxing show date packs another punch

Horsham Boxing Club made the decision to add a second show to support the now well-established November date on Saturday April 1.

First on show was Nathan Doe who competed in his second skills bout with no winner declared and boxed well against a well-matched opponent from Titchfiled in Southampton.

Horsham Boxing Club annual show second date. Picture by tobyphillipsphotography.co.uk

Max Cole, son of coach Lee lost, a close point’s decision to the taller Sonny Nash, from Whistable.

Next up was Josh Mercer who was very unlucky to be on the wrong side of a split points loss to Aaron Turner, from Gavesend, with many people in attendance voicing their opinion that the decision went the wrong way as the Horsham boxer forced the fight against the awkward southpaw from Kent.

Zach Hurry gave more than two kilos in weight and took his first loss in his last four bouts despite battling hard, the extra weight told in another close battle.

The senior boxers entered after the interval with a phone box style, toe-to-toe battle between Horsham’s Tom Tennant and Adam Lodge, from Ticthfield, being one of the standout bouts of the night. Tennant was pipped on a split decision which could have gone either way.

Phil Willis stepped up valiantly against the strong Mike Rollason, from Hove, but lost before club captain Simon Bayliss ended the night with a fantastic win beating Usamah Mamood, from Bulmarshe, in London in what could be his last season, the crowd and all his fellow team members and coaches enjoyed.

Max Cole and Josh Mercer will contest Southern Area Minor and Junior Championships over the coming weeks.