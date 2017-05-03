Reed in the points again in puzzling British GT Championship race

Alex Reed firmed up his bid for the 2017 British GT Championship by taking hard-fought points for sixth from a puzzling race, defined by a success penalty and mismanaged safety car at Rockingham Motor Speedway.

Having raced to victory in the opening round of 2017 at Oulton Park two weeks ago, Reed and teammate David Pittard carried a 20-second success penalty to Rockingham, only to then be hit with an additional eight-second penalty for being a silver-graded pairing.

Alex Reed headshot

Hopes of another win or a repeat of the podium achieved at Rockingham in 2016 were understandably low, but the times recorded in free practice and qualifying were a major source of encouragement.

In the race proper on Sunday, a sensational start saw Reed sweep past GT4 polesitter Will Tregurtha, but an early safety car intervention negated his advantage and he lost two places to the McLaren 570S of Ciaran Haggarty and a resurgent Tregurtha.

The Horsham-based driver dropped to fifth as the race entered its final hour and the pit window opened; crucially, the safety car wiped out a huge 25-second gap to the car in fifth position just minutes before the driver-changes, when Lanan Racing had to serve a 20-second success penalty, plus an additional eight seconds imposed for fielding two silver-graded drivers.

Reed handed the reins to Pittard, who pursued an Aston Martin rival until the safety car was deployed for a third time and, in a very curious turn of events, some were allowed to un-lap themselves behind the pace car, leaving Lanan Racing detached and unable to improve on sixth place.

Reed said: “I’m slightly frustrated, but it’s pleasing that we brought the car home without damage and scored points for sixth. This, combined with what we achieved at Oulton Park, sets us up suitably for the next round at Snetterton, where I know we will do well.

“The first intervention diminished my lead over the McLaren, but we really lost out at the second stoppage because we had a huge gap to the car in fifth that would have put us in a strong position after serving our success penalty. Ultimately, we just need to consistently notch up the points if we are to have a shot at the British GT title at the end of the year.”

The British GT Championship moves on to Snetterton in the Norfolk countryside for round four of the 2017 season on May 27 -28.