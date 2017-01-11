Palmer’s Renault Formula One team principle Vasseur leaves role

It will be all change at Renault next season for Jolyon Palmer as the Formula One team announced team principle Frédéric Vasseur is leaving his role.

After a first season spent relaunching and rebuilding its team, Renault Sport Racing and Vasseur have agreed by mutual consent to part company.

A statement from the French team said that ‘he changes come in with ‘immediate effective’.

It read: “Both parties remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future.

“The outlook of Renault’s second season back in Formula One, as well as the resources implemented to meet them, will be set out in detail at the presentation of the team’s new race car.

“The Renault Sport Racing and the Formula One team continue to be managed by Jérôme Stoll, its president, and Cyril Abiteboul, its managing director.”

Palmer retained his seat for a second season with the French team in November and will race alongside new addition Nico Hülkenberg after Kevin Magnussen, who Renault were keen to keep, joined Haas.

The pair will be the driver line-up despite big rumours Palmer could have been on the way out back in October after Vasseur spoke of his interest in other drivers.

Renault will reveal their 2017 car on February 21.

