Palmer's Formula Renault title chase hots up as he heads to Spa for penultimate race

Will Palmer takes his Formula Renault Eurocup championship crusade to the world-famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium this weekend for the penultimate meeting of the season with the R-ace GP team.

The BRDC Superstar will face an expanded programme at the fast and flowing Ardennes circuit this weekend, with three races across the two days with two on Saturday, followed by an additional one on Sunday. The grids for this weekend’s three races will be determined by two qualifying sessions on Friday afternoon.

Southwater-based Palmer has prior experience of the 7.004-kilometre circuit, following outings in the last season’s Formula Renault Eurocup and Northern European Cup, alongside a podium-finishing guest appearance in the BRDC British F3 Championship.

With a massive 75 points available this weekend, these three races present Palmer with a golden opportunity to seize the momentum in a season where he has been a contender from day one. The Sussex driver has claimed three race victories so far this season, alongside an additional four podiums, whilst he’s finished the majority of the other races in the top-five.

He produced a fighting display last time out at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, where he was the only driver in title contention to score points in both races. As a result, he lies second in the standings heading into this weekend’s event, just 27 points behind Sacha Fenestraz.

Palmer aid: “I’m really looking forward to the second-last round of the season at Spa. We are still close to the championship lead, only 27 points off, so I will be doing everything I can to close that gap this weekend.

"Spa is one of my favourite tracks and I had strong pace there last year, so it should be a strong one for us. There are three races this weekend meaning a lot of points on offer so it should be an exciting weekend."