Palmer’s 2017 Eurocup title campaign to get underway at Monza this weekend

Will Palmer returns to racing action this weekend as he looks to get his title challenge in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 category off to the best possible start at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy.

The 20-year-old from Southwater enjoyed an impressive first year in the competitive single-seater series, scoring his maiden victory at Estoril in Portugal, and now returns to Eurocup aiming for the overall crown. Will remains with the French R-ace GP squad for the coming season, which kicks off with two races at Monza.

08 PALMER Will (GBR) R-AGE GP EUROCUP FORMULA RENAULT 2.0 Action during the winter tests Formule Renault 2.0 at Le Castellet, March 23 to 24 2017 - Photo Marc De Mattia / DPPI

Palmer, who was recently confirmed as a BRDC SuperStar once again, has featured prominently in a number of official pre-season test sessions, topping the timing screens on day one at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France, before breaking into the top-three on the first day of running at the Nurburgring in Germany last month.

He also recorded a number of strong performances at the 3.6-mile Monza circuit during 2016, scoring a top-six result in the Eurocup category and a podium finish in the Northern European Cup championship.

The 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the category’s history, with Palmer joined at the R-ace GP team by returning race winner Max Defourny whilst a number of FIA Formula 4 Champions step up to the category including Dutch driver Richard Verschoor, Chinese racer Ye Yifei and Brit Max Fewtrell.

The young racer said: “I’m really looking forward to finally getting my season started at Monza. Pre-season testing has gone very well for us with the fastest overall time at Paul Ricard and the second fastest at the Nurburgring, which sets us up nicely for this weekend.

“Monza has also been a successful track for me in the past with a podium there in the Northern European Cup last year so I’m confident we can have a strong weekend to start the season.”

The Eurocup cars will be on track for testing throughout Thursday (20 April) and Friday (21 April) before qualifying for race one takes place at 09:00 (10:00 BST) on Saturday, with lights out to start the first encounter of the weekend at 14:00 (15:00 BST). Sunday’s qualifying takes place at 09:00 (10:00 BST) before race two starts at 12:40 (13:40 BST).