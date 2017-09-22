On your marks for Barns Green Half and 10k...

There have been a record number of entries for this year’s Barns Green Half Marathon and 10k races.

The annual event takes place on closed roads this Sunday, September 24, with the half marathon starting at 10am and the 10km race at 10.20am.

Almost 1,900 runners have so far registered to take part which includes well over 500 for the 10k race which is just in its second year.

This year a new online FastReg system has been introduced which will enable runners to register to run in either race up to 9.45am on race day. Runners can enter before leaving home or can sign up on the green.

The forecast for Sunday is good with temperatures expected to be about 19 degrees, cloudy with little wind.

The official charity is once again St Catherine’s Hospice and organisers are hoping the high level of entries will enable the fundraising to better the £7,500 that was raised last year. As usual there will be plenty going on around the event with six different bands playing at various points on the race routes to keep the runners motivated.

Race director Vernon Jennings said: “We are very excited to have so many runners pre-registered and hopefully we will get plenty more coming along on the day. All runners receive a goody bag and finishers will get either a gold, silver or bronze medal.

“There is a small fairground and lots of other entertainment on the green and plenty of places on the race routes for people to come out and cheer on the runners, so we look forward to seeing as many people as possible on Sunday.”