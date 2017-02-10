Muddy marathon and tricky 10k races for Horsham Joggers

Over the last week mud and fast running has been par for the courses as Horsham Joggers have been running all over the region.

Last weekend the fourth annual Dark Star Marathon, a 28-mile trail, run took place near Shoreham.

The course took runners up one side of the River Adur picking up a part of the Downslink past the Dark Star Brewery at Partridge Green and back down the other side.

Five Joggers competed admirably with Alan Pettitt the first runner home in 4hr-27min. He was followed by Mal Thornton in 40-32, Peter Thirkettle in 4-32, Paul Burgess in 5-27 and Chris Yeomans in 5-32.

The overall race winner was 100 Marathon Club’s Elson James who finished in an impressive 3-17-47.

Just as muddy, but over a shorter distance was the Bookham 10k on the North Downs where Philip Liberman finished in 55-19, followed by Tim Hampson in 56-46 and Claire Miller in 69-27.

The club’s 10k championship was held in the grand surrounding of Goodwood in the Chichester 10k.

This year’s race marked a new era, with the event starting and finishing at the motor circuit. Racers tackled public roads for the opening 6k, before finishing with a lap of the track.

Brighton Phoenix’s Finn McNally stormed home in a time of 30-46 to take top honours in the annual race.

Horsham Joggers Neil Boniface was victorious in the club’s men’s category finishing 26th in a field of more than 2,000 in 34-01. He was followed by Richard Lee Wright in 35-26 and Matt Anstee Brown as the third clubman home in 35-56.

The women’s champion was Lucinda Potten, who came home in 41-47.

Other times: John Willcox 40-42, Stuart Adesilu 40-54, Paul Chantler 42-31, Steve Wilson 44-25, Paul Aylett 44-36, Emma Comber 45-07, Guy Gilder 45-25, Beck Howard 45-37, Alan Pettitt 46-33, Emma Catlow 46-24, Janine Littler 46-42, Robert Willison 47-44, Miranda Huisman 48-20, Ian Mintram 48-38, Lorraine Treadwell 49-17, Phyl Weston 49-04, Kirsty Anstee Brown 49-21, Kevin Croker 49-49, Penny Barron 49-34, Paul Yokom 50-13, Julia Johnson 53-34, Amanda Sullivan 54-02, Julie Hill 54-48, Trica Evans 54-32, Jenny Boniface 54-32, Richard Barron 55-10, Margaret Wadman 55-19, David Evans 55-16, John McSkimming 56-12, Caroline Bransden 60-53, Kevin Elvidge 62-38, Steph Charman 63-08, Tony Johnson 64-35, Mick Duplock 64-35.

n Horsham Joggers’ annual 10k race will take place at Horsham Rugby Club on Sunday, May 21, at 11am.

The popular multi-terrain event is part of the Sussex Grand Prix series which starts and finishes at the club as well as featuring local roads and bridleways.

Entry for the charity event starts at just £12, but is limited to 500 runners. For more information and an entry form, visit www.horshamjoggers.co.uk