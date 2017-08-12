Liberman completes epic Trailwalker 100k Challenge to mark his 50th birthday

Horsham Joggers chairman Phil Liberman celebrated his 50th birthday by sacrificing running for walking in an epic challenge.

He completed the Trailwalker 100k Challenge from the Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Hampshire to Brighton along the South Downs Way.

The Horsham parkrun event director, as part of his team Life Begins at 50, completed the trek in 25 hours and 36 minutes.

The event supports the Ghurkha Welfare Trust and Oxfam, who organise the event, and has climbs equivalent of Snowdon and Ben Nevis.

Liberman said: “It truly was an inspiring and life-changing challenge and to complete it on my 50th birthday was an event I will never forget.

“My team and I are indebted to our support crew, who without them, we would not have completed the challenge and also to Oxfam who organize the event and the Queens Ghurkas who support the event logistically.

“A true highlight of the day was a group of Horsham Joggers who surprised me by appearing at Chanctonbury Ring with champagne and a chorus of happy birthday.”

At the end, along with being presented with medals the team, who finished 105th out the 400 that started, were awarded a Khata each which is a Nepalese silk scarf which symbolizes purity and compassion.