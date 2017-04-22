Horsham racer Reed launches British GT title bid

Horsham racer, Alex Reed, got his bid for the 2017 British GT Championship off to a sensational start by recovering a hard-fought victory from a drama-filled Bank Holiday weekend at the picturesque Oulton Park circuit (April 15-17).

Reed was first behind the wheel of the #51 Lanan Racing Ginetta in Round 1 of the 2017 British GT Championship, which ran under leaden skies on Bank Holiday Monday.

From 16th and last on the ultra-competitive British GT4 grid, Reed dispatched no fewer than eight rivals on the narrow and twisting Oulton Park circuit to join a monumental five-car fight for fourth position prior to the compulsory driver-changes.

The majority ducked into the pits at the first opportunity, but Reed extended his stint and made good use of a clear track to turn in two blistering lap times before passing the reins to team-mate, David Pittard.

Now sixth in class, Pittard chased down and passed the fifth-placed McLaren 570S of Joe Osborne, despite struggling with a diminishing grip levels on a damp, but drying track, concluding a superb exercise in damage limitation.

The roles were reversed for Round 2, Pittard taking the first stint from third on the GT4 grid and Reed picking up the baton and closing the race for Lanan Racing.

A thrilled Reed summed up the day’s events by saying: “Insane! Crazy! It’s the only way I can describe it. In race two, I emerged from my stop in the lead and I then performed the greatest spin and letting a McLaren pass me. It was the craziest of races – it has been pretty manic all weekend long.”