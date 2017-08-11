Horsham discus star Lally misses out on World Athletics Championships final

Horsham discus star Jade Lally just failed to make the line-up for the finals of her event in the World Athletics Championships in London this morning (Friday August 11).

Jade was in qualifying Group A but only registered one throw, 57.71m, in her three attempts.

This put her eighth overall.

She then had an anxious wait while the Group B athletes competed but she was finally pushed out of the qualification places.

The favourite for the event, Croatian Sandra Perkovic, led the way with 69.67m.

When she was selected for the GB squad Jade several days ago she admitted: “I have had a back injury since two days after getting the distance in Australia and it’s been hard adapting to what I can do.

“I have had four injections in my back and physio twice a week to keep on top of things.”

Lally, 30, said: “I have been having problems finding my rhythm. But the job is done and I’m on my way to London.”