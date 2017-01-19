Hockey hero Hinch in the frame for captaincy as Kerry sticks with

Gold medallist Maddie Hinch is in the frame to take over the Great Britain and England captaincy role after being retained in the squad for the next Olympic cycle.

The West Chiltington goalkeeper, who became a champion with Team GB in Rio, has been named in the 33-strong group that will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Coach Danny Kerry picked 12 of the 19 players who made women’s hockey history last summer, along with 15 new additions. England will host beaten Olympic finalists the Netherlands in June, before preparing for the Hockey World Cup in London in 2018.

Kerry said: “We have, I feel, a good depth of skilful, committed, smart, and athletic athletes who are eager to learn, develop and build on the legacy and momentum of the Rio Olympic cycle.”

With former captain Kate Richardson-Walsh retiring in the summer after 13 years of leading the team, a new captain is set to be appointed with Hinch in the frame.

