Gripping stuff at Horsham Judo Club’s championships

Members of Horsham Judo Club took part in their Club Championships last weekend at Southwater Leisure Centre.

This annual event was divided into two sections with the under-eights taking part in a randori event, where they score as many points as they can in two minutes.

In the under-22kg category, Rachel Tarr, who also achieved the best throw, took gold, Marley Birrell won silver and Ellery May, who showed the best spirit, secured the bronze medal.

James Rai triumphed with gold in the under-24kg weight, with Luis Hargis winning silver and Jack Tarr the bronze. Matthew Sambrook won the gold in the under-26kg, with Alfie Collyer collecting silver and Sam Small bronze. In the over-26kg weight, Ewan Gray took the gold, Callum Tyler silver and Toby Hall and Abigail Smith both bronzer.

The eight to 15 years group took part in a convention competition where the first to score the maximum ippon.

In the under-32kg weight for the Len Paxton Trophy, Oscar Collyer, who achieved the best throw, triumphed with Stefan Rai taking silver and Reece Birrell, who showed the best spirit, bronze. In Bernard Hammond Trophy, the under-45kg section, William Radford came out on top with William Butler grabbing silver and Chloe Hargis bronze. The Kelly Francis Trophy went to Henry Burrell as he secured gold in the over-45kg category, followed by Annaliese White with silver and Lily Smith with bronze.

The club is inviting any new members, or any previous members to train with them on Tuesday an Thursday evenings at Southwater Leisure Centre. Contact Derek Paxton on 07778 670124.