Golfers complete four rounds in one day to raise cancer charity £2,500

Four golfers took on the gruelling task of playing four consecutive rounds of golf at Rookwood Golf Club last week to raise money for charity.

The group of Frank Brown, Andy Bull, Drew Byles and Lewis Tomkins battled through the hot temperatures of more than 30 degrees to complete the test of endurance.

Four golfers (Andy Bull, Lewis Tomkins, Drew Byles, Frank Brown) taking on four rounds of golf in one day to raise money for Macmillan. Pic Steve Robards SR1714517 SUS-170620-151150001

They teed off at 5am and the last putt was sunk at 9.45pm when they were just about running out of daylight.

They raised a magnificent £2,500 for MacMillian Cancer Support.

Organiser Brown said: “The golf was a mixed bag from great to dreadful but we all enjoyed ourselves nonetheless.

“The golf club was absolutely brilliant, making sure we were fed and watered at the right times and the other golfers all let us play through when they knew what we were doing, and some even threw some money into buckets we had with us.”

“Overall we raised in excess of £2,500 which we are absolutely delighted with. We didn’t know what to expect but we had hoped to raise £1,000.”

“Macmillan Cancer Support is a fantastic charity and very close to my heart, having lost my sister to cancer last year and my mother when I was still at school, along with many close friends over the years.

“Thanks to everyone who has sponsored us and to Rookwood Golf Club for helping to make it all possible.”