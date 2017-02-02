Full house sees Greenway B lead the way in Primary School Netball League

Group B2 of the Horsham District Primary Schools Netball League met on a cold night at Collyer’s last week and saw Greenway B continue with three more wins to make a full house of six victories to top the group.

Shelley B, Southwater B and Kingslea B had no answers as the Greens notched up scores of four, five and five respectively against them without reply.

Far more exciting as far as the table goes was the battle underneath the leaders for second place, fought between North Heath, newcomers to the netball league this year, and Kingslea B.

Despite their Greenway mauling Kingslea looked to be in the box seat for that honour, especially given that Shelley B beat North Heath 2-1, but the twist came when the two met, North Heath pulling out the stops to dramatically beat their key rivals 2-1 and sneak runners-up spot on goal difference.

Kingslea B will be consoled however by the fact that third place still ensures promotion to second phase Division C.

Another mini-battle within the division proceeded for fourth spot with Southwater B and Shelley B the protagonists. They started the night neck and neck and both suffered a Greenway bashing on the night but won their other two matches.

The only difference that emerged to split them was goal difference with Southwater achieving two 4-0 wins and Shelley also accounting for All Saints B by that score but, although their most impressive success, the overturning of North Heath was marginal at 2-1.

Notable performers for Southwater B were Louis Dean in his competitive netball debut and the effervescent Tim Clennell.