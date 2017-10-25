Discus thrower Lally named in Team England for Commonwealth Games

British discus champion Jade Lally has been selected to represent Team England at next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The Horsham and Crawley-based athlete has been named in the 75-strong squad which will fly out to the Gold Coast in Australia in April 2018.

The personal fitness trainer based at Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre will be aiming for a medal following success at the last Commonwealths.

Lally, 30, won a bronze medal at the Glasgow in 2014 and would love to improve upon that in Australia.

She has a good record competing Down Under, having twice broken the English record there in 2016.

Last season was blighted by injury but despite being in pain for long periods, she still qualified for and competed in the World Championships held in the Olympic Stadium in London in August, but did not qualify for the final.