‘Disappointing’ result as Horsham let lead slip on the road at Henley

On Saturday Horsham travelled to play Henley looking to push on from their victory the previous weekend in their South Premier Division 1 season opener.

After an unconvincing start, Horsham began to create some good opportunities. When Sam MacDonald’s determination won the ball near the opposition’s circle it was Rob Turnbull who scored the goal so the visitors took the lead.

Henley responded by winning numerous corners in the first half, and the continued pressure helped them to take the scores level at the end of the first half.

Horsham started the second half with a good intensity, cutting out the home team’s attacks and counter attacking with great effect.

Henley’s keeper made some good saves to keep the scores level, until man of the match Rich Blakesley fired the ball into the side netting for Horsham to take the lead once more.

Again this provoked a response from Henley, but a tackle from Zac Chinn in midfield and a pass forwards led to Barney Knights-Johnson scoring the away team’s third goal.

Unfortunately, the next goal went to the home side against the run of play, knocking the wind out of Horsham’s sails.

Now on the front foot, Henley continued to pressure the Horsham goal, managing to score again with ten minutes left to play.

The final goal of the day again went to the home side making the score 4-3 by capitalising on Horsham’s attempt to score by countering back and overloading the defence.

Horsham coach Tejinder Hanspal said: “After a very strong showing last week against Indian Gymkhana it was a disappointing result to lose this game having let a significant lead slip.

“We will re-gather and go again next week at 12pm versus current table toppers Old Cranleighans.”

That match is a home one for Horsham - being played a Christ’s Hospital.

Team captain Andrew Isaacs said: “We are always looking to expand and better the club within this high level league and to do so are looking for potential new shirt sponsors.

“If you are interested, please contact me at andrew.2.isaacs@gmail.com.”