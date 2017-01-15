Bronze medal for Blue Star U17 team at county cross country

Bexhill Down was the venue for the Sussex Cross Country Championships, where mud is usually the order of the day, however underfoot conditions were far less arduous for the athletes this year.

The Blue Stars had a good turnout, although the current cold virus deprived the club of several runners.

The under-17 team put in a strong performance taking well-deserved bronze medals in the team event. Luke Burgess led them home in seventh place, running 17min 45sec for the 5km course, with team mates Josh Barnett in 10th (18-00) and Jacob Cann 11th (18-01), the team scored 28 points behind Chichester (13) and Hastings (14).

The senior women’s race saw Elspeth Turner have an outstanding run to finish sixth in 24-35 over the 6.4km race, Maisie Boast finished 51st (30-45) and Anne Billingham 57th (32-17).

Another excellent run came from Alex Richer in the under-15 girls’ event, run over 4km, where she finished fifth in 14-42. The under-20 men’s race saw Charlie Maclean take seventh place, running 33-43 in the 8km race, with Luke Triccas 10th in 34-17.

The under-13 girls’ race, run over 3km, saw Izzie Hayes the leading Blue Star, having a good run to finish seventh in 12-03, and with Amber Ransom 25th (13-14) and Anna Templar 26th (13-16), the team took seventh place.

In the under-13 boys’ race, Sam Richards finished 27th in 12-08, with Charlie Ferris 38th (12-26) and Hari Brogan 43rd (12-46), the team finished 11th.

The senior men’s race, run over 12km, saw more than 100 athletes face the starter with Jonathan Randle having an excellent run to take 18th place in 39-16 and Tony Bourne finishing 40th (41-16).

The day started with non-championship races for under-11s, run over 1.6km, and saw both Blue Star competitors run well with Reuben Marsden finishing 10th in the boys’ race (6-14) and Evie Powell finishing 11th in the girls’ race (7-14).

