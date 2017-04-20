Big weekend of finals for Horsham Hockey Club

This weekend sees the culmination of the men’s hockey season in Sussex with a raft of nine different cup finals being played in Lewes.

Saturday’s matches see three Horsham teams in action. The under-14 development team take on Eastbourne at midday in the Development Cup final, Horsham’s under-21 side aim to defend their title at 1.30pm, and the second team take on East Grinstead seconds at 4.30pm in their respective cup clashes.

On Sunday it’s the turn of Horsham’s first team to travel to Lewes to defend the Sussex Cup title they won last season, this time against Worthing at 3.15pm.

Prior to that however many of the squad will have been on duty at Broadbridge Heath at 11.45am when the club’s mixed team plays an English Hockey quarter-final against East Anglian visitors Harleston Magpies.

Horsham have a fine record in the annals of mixed hockey in England, having reached the last four on two separate occasions in the last five years.

They have yet to lift the trophy, although a win will see them through to the finals weekend at the Olympic Stadium.