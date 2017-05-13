Beth and Amelia are Atlantis’ golden girls at regional championships

Senior swimmers from Atlantis represented their club over the bank holiday weekend at the South East Regional Championships.

After months of hard training the rewards came thick and fast for the swimmers.

Atlantis Swimming Club's Amelia Wright

Beth Britton led the way with a fabulous 50m freestyle 26.60sec swim to win gold, closely followed by Amelia Wright who also won gold in the girls’ 200m breaststroke with a storming personal best of 2.43.

Silver medals were also on the cards for Lily Davis in the 50m breaststroke and Britton again in the 100m freestyle.

With two golds and silvers, two bronzes were added to the collection by Davis and Wright in the 100m breaststroke.

Atlantis head coach Andy Lobley was jubilant at the end of a long three days competition and said: “I cannot express my satisfaction at our swims this weekend.

“We have already mentioned our medal winners but for the rest of my team, Zoe Cawsey and Freya Fulcher making finals and Aiden Sparling and Toby Van der Hut putting in really solid performances this was by far our best championships to date.

“The guys have worked incredibly hard in training and to get the rewards that they have at this championships and also to have Aiden at world trials last week, I couldn’t be happier.

“I am now really looking forward to seeing how our younger swimmers perform towards the end of the month at the Age Group South East Championships.”

If anyone is interested in joining a vibrant, competitive swimming club then contact, info.atlantis.sc@gmail.com