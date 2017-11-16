Annual boxing show returns to The Holbrook Club

Horsham Boxing Club hosts its 11th straight show at The Holbrook Club this Saturday with some great action guaranteed.

The North Parade club’s boxers will take on opponents from across the country in their now twice-annual show which always proves to be a big hit. On the card, experienced junior Josh Mercer will be looking for his third win in a row and his training partner Tom Creasey will be boxing too, hoping for a repeat of his excellent win on the show in 2016.

Club captain Simon Bayliss and former female national finalist Sam McCelland will be competing as seniors for the club.

Local favourite Merle Cavagoulo makes a return to the ring after a couple of years’ hiatus.

Debutants Mike Bell and Mike Penfold will look to impress and heavyweight Harry Mattock returns, looking to avenge a close points loss last year.

Supported by some experience cross-matched bouts, the show looks to be another great spectacle.

Doors open at 7pm and the show runs until 11pm. Prices are £15 (£10 under-16s) in advance, or £17.50 on the door.

Tickets are available direct from the Holbrook Club or Horsham Boxing Club through Dan Purchase on 07554453862.