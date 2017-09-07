£250million investment into grassroots tennis arrives in Horsham with LTA roadshow

A £250 million-pound investment launched by the Lawn Tennis Assocation in grassroots tennis will be launched in Horsham next week.

Local tennis clubs, community groups and businesses are being given the chance to submit ideas to transform their local facilities as part of the roadshow event at Horsham Training Centre in Hurst Road on Wednesday from 10.30am until 1.30pm.

The event is being held to showcase the LTA’s Transforming British Tennis Together – a multi-million-pound programme which aims to reduce the barriers to playing tennis by doubling the number of floodlit and covered courts across the UK over the next ten years.

The initiative will also see the LTA work with local communities across Sussex to install online booking and entry systems, refurbish courts, clubhouses and other social spaces and support other innovative and creative ideas.

Representatives from the LTA will be at the event to explain how local groups can access funding for projects in their area, while roadshow events will be held across the country to provide detailed information and allow people to discuss ideas together.

Carrera Clarke, LTA South East community business partner manager, said: “Through Transforming British Tennis Together, the opportunities are there for communities across Sussex to partner with the LTA and benefit from this record level of funding to improve their local facilities.

“

Our event next week is a great chance for groups to find out more and tell us their ideas to help get more people playing.”

To find out more and register for the event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/transforming-british-tennis-together-roadshow-tickets-35749978147?aff=erelpanelorg