Transfer Deadline Day: Has a former Manchester United star chosen Lazio over Horsham?

Transfer Deadline Day always throws up some crazy rumours and unexpected last minute deals.

But one rumour twitter account @TeamPro were trying to stir was former Man United star Nani moving to Horsham!

Replying to Horsham's tweet about Saturday's FA Cup game with Ashford United, @TeamPro tweeted: "We are hearing that @luisnani checked into the Horsham Premier Inn last night ahead of a proposed £30m move to Horsham FC. Can you confirm?"

Nobody has yet confirmed but Sky Sports News have reported the Portuguese star is on his way to Italy.

Nani joined Valencia last summer and made 25 La Liga appearances in the 2016-17 campaign, but is now set for a switch to Serie A.

TeamPro says their account:: "Lets amateur teams produce Premier League quality team sheets and manage their teams for FREE! All trying to promote grassroots sports to be awesome again!"