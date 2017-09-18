Surprise package March challenged to continue fine start to life in the Premier League

Surprise package Solly March has been challenged to continue his fine form after adjusting perfectly to life in the Premier League.

The Hailsham-based winger is flying the flag for Brighton & Hove Albion after a string of excellent performances has seen him cement his place in their starting line-up.

March, arguably, has been Albion’s most consistent and stand-out player so far in their top-flight campaign, although fellow local lad Lewis Dunk has also shone in defence.

But Dunk was one that was always expected to feature this season, March on the other hand could have been set for a bit-part role.

Despite an impressive pre-season from the former Lewes player, even Chris Hughton had hinted he might have to bide his time and urged his player to replicate his Championship form at a higher level.

The 23-year-old has not disappointed. The former Bede’s School pupil has started in all of Albion’s five league matches, playing all-but 17 minutes, and notched his first goal in their 2-1 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on Friday night.

That uncharacteristic far-post header that have the Seagulls the lead just shows how his game in adapting and Hughton was quick to pour praise on his young starlet.

He said: “He is developing all the time. He is not somebody that usually gets onto that far post and into them areas.

“Overall his general play (is great). He keeps possession for us and I think he is developing with every game. He is a super young player and we just hope he can keep on doing that.”

Despite the defeat at the Vitality Stadium, Hughton was keen to take positives from the match.

He continued: “There were lots of positives. At times our possession play was very good. Dale Stephens in the middle of the park had a big influence on the game and of course, we are the away team.

“Even though they probed around our box, I can’t remember Mat Ryan having to make too many saves and that is always a good sign when you are playing away from home.”