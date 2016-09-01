‘Soul searching’ helped Horsham off the mark as team starts to gel again

Horsham are off the mark in the Ryman League and boss Dominic Di Paola hopes more will follow as the team gels after some ‘soul searching’.

After starting life on their return to the Ryman League with two defeats and an FA Cup exit, the bank holiday provided a tonic for the Hornets.

They were pegged back to a 3-3 draw at Hythe Town on Saturday for their first point, before claiming a maiden victory on Monday at home to Sussex rivals Lewes.

With visiting defender Afolabi Coker sent-off after 12 minutes, Darren Boswell converted from the resulting free-kick to send the Hornets on their way to victory.

Terry Dodd made it 2-0 before half-time and Boswell netted a thunderbolt in the second half to complete the victory over the relegated Premier Division side hotly-tipped for promotion again.

Di Paola revealed after a few frank chats the new-look team are starting to bond again.

He said: “The first couple of games we knew we were a bit short and we knew we had signed 16 new players. We always lived off the fact we have had a team spirit and a bond.

“You can’t just suddenly create it, that was a problem for the first couple. Everyone was just turning up and it was Random FC.

“We had a bit of soul searching after the Sevenoaks game because that was not acceptable or what we are about.

“To be fair to the boys we had Tuesday and Thursday last week where they worked ever-so hard in training.

“This weekend we have looked more like a team, hopefully, we will get better now and we will get a few results on the board.

“They had ten men and are a very good side. Even when they went down to ten we still had to work really hard to stay in the game. We are a work in process.

“The confidence went and that is so important in football, our pre-season did not go well in terms of injuries.

“As a group and management, everyone was feeling a bit sorry for themselves. We have said to the players either you want to dig in and do it for each other, do it as a team and kick on.

“Or if you don’t want to be at the club, let me know it’s absolutely fine. We needed that talk and I have been so impressed with the boys in the last two games.

“We should have won Saturday and were a bit unfortunate to have come away with just a point.

“They boys have knuckled down and worked hard and that’s all you can ask, we aren’t going to be the best team in the league, we know that, but you need to work hard for 90 minutes.

“That’s the most pleasing part about Saturday and Monday because we have been like a proper team again and once the boys get used to each other, we will improve hopefully.”

