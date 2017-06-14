Sky Sports name Albion's matches with Manchester City and Crystal Palace in their 'Ten big games for your diary'

Sky Sports and selected two Brighton and Hove Albion matches in their 'Ten big games for your diary' after the fixtures were released this morning.

Their opener against Manchester City on August 12 and their trip to Crystal Palace on November 28 have both been picked alongside other games like Tottenham v Chelsea and the North London Derby.

The fixtures

On the opening qame at the Amex, the article said: "Newly-promoted Brighton will begin life in the Premier League at home to Manchester City on the opening day of the season. It is a thrilling prospect for the club's fans, who have waited since 1982/83 to see their team back in the top flight. The Seagulls' readiness will be immediately tested by City, with Pep Guardiola already midway through a summer spending spree."

And on the big derby game with Palace, they said: "There will be a new rivalry in the Premier League this season after Brighton joined Crystal Palace in the top flight. Forty miles separate the two teams, but they have been bitter foes since the 1970s, when they vied for promotion from the old third division under former Tottenham team-mates Alan Mullery and Terry Venables. Much has changed since those days, but there is no love lost between the Seagulls and the Eagles. Expect a feisty encounter in November."

To read the full list of 10 games - click here