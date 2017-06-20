Search

RUMOUR MILL: Man City preparing bid for Aubameyang | Real Madrid star Ronaldo will not let wages scupper return to Old Trafford | Chelsea boss Conte to hold contract talks | Alves tells Juventus he wants to leave and reunite with Guardiola | Swansea hopeful of signing ex-Chelsea captain Terry | Newcastle to complete £9m deal for Porto striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund striker could be on his way to the Etihad.

Today’s transfer news