Holbrook Club and Horsham FC sign new 25-year lease

Directors of The Holbrook Club and Horsham FC signed a new 25 year lease for the Club last week, moving the long term security of both the Holbrook and Horsham FC a step forward.

The lease will be triggered in the event that permission is granted by Horsham District Council for the two applications for part of the Holbrook Club and the new ground at Hop Oast.

The Holbrook Club stated in a supporting letter to the Council “That 25 year lease will enable THC to be eligible for funding from various sporting bodies and will secure the long term future of the Holbrook Club. Accordingly, the Directors of The Holbrook Club fully support both applications.”

Horsham FC Director, John Lines said “After a long period of negotiation we are delighted that we have managed to work together to come a satisfactory agreement which will secure the future of the Holbrook Club as a valuable community asset, as well as allow us to deliver a fantastic new sporting facility and home for the Football Club.

We’re now focused on moving forward with the Holbrook Club as well as the many schools, community groups and sports teams who have given their support to our final attempt to save Horsham FC.”

The two applications for The Holbrook Club and Hop Oast were submitted in December and it is understood they will likely be decided on in the Spring. More information on the plans, as well as on how to comment on both, can be found at www.home4horshamfc.co.uk or by visiting www.horsham.gov.uk/planning/view-and-comment-on-planning-application and searching DC/16/2855 for The Holbrook Club enabling application and DC/16/2856 for the new ground application.