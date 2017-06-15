FA dismiss Haywards Heath Town's appeal against SCFL's decision to deduct them nine points

Haywards Heath Town will not be promoted to the Isthmian League after they failed in their appeal against a nine-point deduction.

The club were at Wembley today to present their appeal.

The reasons for the FA upholding the decision from the Southern Combination Football League to deduct Heath the nine points will be sent in written form. The club will make a statement once they have received the reasons

Shaun Saunders’ team were handed the deduction on May 22 after an SCFL disciplinary committee gave them the maximum punishment after they played Melford Simpson while he was suspended.

Heath were hoping then they would get a ‘lenient’ punishment from the SCFL after the FA warned them about their future conduct in a previous FA hearing. After the SCFL handed out the punishment, the club lodged the appeal to FA.

Heath beat Horsham YMCA 7-1 on the final day of the season which saw them finish four points ahead of Shoreham. The deduction means Heath finished in second place and Shoreham will be promoted.